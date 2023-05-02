Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 286 Shares of ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its position in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in ORIX were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in ORIX in the 3rd quarter worth $8,928,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in ORIX in the 2nd quarter worth $3,680,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in ORIX by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 57,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,775,000 after purchasing an additional 26,824 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in ORIX in the 2nd quarter worth $1,321,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in ORIX by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 21,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 8,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IX opened at $85.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.85. ORIX Co. has a 12-month low of $68.78 and a 12-month high of $97.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORIX ( NYSE:IX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. ORIX had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 9.21%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ORIX Co. will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on IX. StockNews.com cut shares of ORIX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ORIX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

ORIX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ORIX Corp. engages in the provision of leasing and corporate financial services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing and loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.

