Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 3,655 Shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Get Rating) by 43.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,655 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. WestEnd Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 50.5% during the third quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

Shares of EWG stock opened at $29.43 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 12-month low of $19.35 and a 12-month high of $29.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.08 and its 200 day moving average is $26.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

