Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 377 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,058 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tobam bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 110.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 91.7% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BorgWarner during the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in BorgWarner during the third quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BorgWarner news, VP Craig Aaron sold 9,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total transaction of $465,419.02. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,776.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total value of $153,150.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 159,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,129,406.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Craig Aaron sold 9,638 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total value of $465,419.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,435 shares in the company, valued at $648,776.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 100,707 shares of company stock valued at $5,027,503. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BorgWarner Stock Performance

BorgWarner stock opened at $47.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.25 and its 200 day moving average is $44.18. BorgWarner Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.14 and a twelve month high of $51.14.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The auto parts company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 5.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on BWA. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.82.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

