Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 91 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 379 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 5,230.8% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 204,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,032,000 after purchasing an additional 200,967 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies in the third quarter worth $45,459,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 39.4% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 392,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,482,000 after purchasing an additional 111,020 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 15.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 762,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,347,000 after purchasing an additional 101,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1,551.4% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 85,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,708,000 after acquiring an additional 80,315 shares during the last quarter. 89.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Tyler Technologies

In related news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $2,010,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,867,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 838 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.37, for a total transaction of $273,498.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,023,484.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $2,010,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,200 shares in the company, valued at $26,867,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,898 shares of company stock valued at $6,195,979 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tyler Technologies Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of TYL stock opened at $381.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $343.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $330.54. The company has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a PE ratio of 104.32 and a beta of 0.84. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $281.11 and a fifty-two week high of $425.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $452.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.13 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 8.31%. Equities analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on TYL. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $365.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson cut Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $395.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.38.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for the public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

