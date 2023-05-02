Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 95 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 577 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SBAC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 13.6% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,396,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $966,729,000 after purchasing an additional 407,347 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 136.0% in the third quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 423,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,503,000 after acquiring an additional 243,923 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 45.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 717,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,967,000 after acquiring an additional 225,829 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,673,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,753,678,000 after acquiring an additional 177,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 13,793.0% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 164,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,783,000 after acquiring an additional 163,171 shares during the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SBA Communications Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $261.04 on Tuesday. SBA Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $236.20 and a 12 month high of $356.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $275.25. The firm has a market cap of $28.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.00 and a beta of 0.51.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($1.94). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 17.52%. The company had revenue of $686.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is currently 80.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $325.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $319.00 to $297.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $336.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $330.80.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

