Parallel Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 620 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 39.8% in the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 784 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in ANSYS by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,942 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in ANSYS by 72.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 301,835 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,917,000 after acquiring an additional 127,109 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in ANSYS during the third quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ANSYS by 31.7% during the third quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on ANSYS from $305.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America upped their target price on ANSYS from $325.00 to $356.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on ANSYS from $326.00 to $347.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on ANSYS from $275.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on ANSYS from $248.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $311.92.

ANSYS Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $314.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $311.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $268.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $194.23 and a 12-month high of $333.89. The firm has a market cap of $27.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.45, a PEG ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.25.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.29. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 25.35%. The firm had revenue of $694.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.47 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Janet Lee sold 984 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total value of $295,505.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,322,759.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,859 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.82, for a total value of $1,187,877.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,000,241.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Janet Lee sold 984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total value of $295,505.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,384 shares in the company, valued at $7,322,759.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,262 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,182. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification. The company was founded by John A.

See Also

