Parallel Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) by 41.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,057 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in PotlatchDeltic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 289.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 219.4% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.
In other PotlatchDeltic news, insider Wayne Wasechek sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $86,382.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,332.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael J. Covey sold 48,248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total value of $2,239,189.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 116,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,419,202.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Wayne Wasechek sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $86,382.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,332.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,028 shares of company stock worth $4,667,676. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.11. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $258.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This is a boost from PotlatchDeltic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is 68.97%.
Several research firms have commented on PCH. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.40.
PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products, and Real Estate. The Timberland segment includes delivering logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.
