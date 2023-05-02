Pardes Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRDS) Shares Purchased by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Pardes Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRDS – Get Rating) by 88.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Pardes Biosciences were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pardes Biosciences during the first quarter worth $75,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pardes Biosciences during the second quarter worth $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pardes Biosciences during the third quarter worth $25,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Pardes Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Pardes Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $47,000.

Get Pardes Biosciences alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on PRDS. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Pardes Biosciences from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Pardes Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. SVB Securities downgraded shares of Pardes Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Pardes Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling

Pardes Biosciences Stock Performance

In other news, major shareholder Foresite Capital Opportunity M purchased 773,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $1,160,928.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,773,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,159,701. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 45.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRDS opened at $1.95 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.48. Pardes Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $7.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 0.34.

Pardes Biosciences (NASDAQ:PRDS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.17. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pardes Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pardes Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Pardes Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics to improve the lives of patients suffering from life-threatening disease. Its lead candidate is the PBI-0451 that is in clinical development stage to treat and prevent severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 infections and associated diseases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pardes Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRDS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pardes Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pardes Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.