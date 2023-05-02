PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its position in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in PDD were worth $140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of PDD by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 455,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,133,000 after purchasing an additional 106,024 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of PDD by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 9,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in PDD in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Growth Interface Management LLC increased its holdings in PDD by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Growth Interface Management LLC now owns 165,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,456,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in PDD by 1,449.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 403,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,929,000 after acquiring an additional 377,734 shares in the last quarter. 24.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PDD opened at $68.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.01 and a 12-month high of $106.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.74.

PDD ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 20th. The company reported $8.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $7.34. PDD had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 32.10%. The firm had revenue of $39.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. PDD’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PDD shares. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of PDD from $112.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of PDD from $127.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of PDD from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. HSBC cut their price target on shares of PDD from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of PDD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.40.

PDD Holdings, Inc is a multinational commerce group that owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. The company aims to bring more businesses and people into the digital economy so that local communities and small businesses can benefit from increased productivity and new opportunities. It has built a network of sourcing, logistics, and fulfillment capabilities, that support its underlying businesses.

