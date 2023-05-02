Peterson Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Peterson Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 77.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,971 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 23,305 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 0.9% of Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $281,000. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Alphabet from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Alphabet from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.06.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $107.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.46 and a 200 day moving average of $96.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $122.85.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 415,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at $50,072,045.83. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,539 shares of company stock valued at $10,209,164 in the last ninety days. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Featured Stories

