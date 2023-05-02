Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 185 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,205 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108,840 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,603,000 after acquiring an additional 3,760 shares during the period. Loup Funds LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $847,000. Fiducient Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $2,004,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 12,449 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 2,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 6,727 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $107.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.46 and a 200 day moving average of $96.68. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $122.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Alphabet from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.06.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $34,219.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,565. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total value of $63,617.19. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,524,913.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $34,219.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 100,539 shares of company stock valued at $10,209,164. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

