Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,205 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 3,275.0% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. New Street Research initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on Alphabet from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Alphabet from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Alphabet from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

Alphabet Price Performance

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,966.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 29,006 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total value of $2,953,971.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,277 shares in the company, valued at $2,472,369.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 100,539 shares of company stock valued at $10,209,164 over the last ninety days. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $107.20 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $122.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.46 and its 200 day moving average is $96.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Further Reading

