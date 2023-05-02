ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 557 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,839 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in MasTec were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTZ. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in MasTec in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in MasTec by 40.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in MasTec during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MasTec during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in MasTec in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

MTZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of MasTec from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Barclays raised their target price on MasTec from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Craig Hallum cut MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on MasTec in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of MasTec from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.18.

MasTec stock opened at $87.45 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.95 and a 200-day moving average of $89.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.50. MasTec, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.36 and a 1 year high of $103.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 208.22 and a beta of 1.37.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. MasTec had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

