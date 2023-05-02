ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,225,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $147,766,000 after acquiring an additional 21,396 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,401,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,405,000 after purchasing an additional 214,706 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,986,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,169,000 after purchasing an additional 256,511 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,411,000. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,496,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,330,000 after purchasing an additional 163,817 shares during the period.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ AGIO opened at $23.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.60. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.75 and a 52-week high of $34.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Agios Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AGIO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.59) by $2.26. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 20.68% and a negative net margin of 1,627.82%. The company had revenue of $4.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AGIO. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.75.

Insider Activity at Agios Pharmaceuticals

In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, Director David P. Schenkein sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total value of $449,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 117,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,651,098.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director David P. Schenkein sold 16,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $373,894.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 117,879 shares in the company, valued at $2,693,535.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Schenkein sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total value of $449,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 117,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,651,098.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,857,677. 4.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

Featured Articles

