ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in EnPro Industries were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NPO. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in EnPro Industries by 213.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in EnPro Industries in the third quarter worth about $1,967,000. Redwood Investments LLC bought a new stake in EnPro Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,387,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in EnPro Industries by 29.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 310,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,349,000 after buying an additional 70,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new position in EnPro Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Get EnPro Industries alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other EnPro Industries news, CFO John M. Childress II sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total value of $556,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,846,639.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other EnPro Industries news, CFO John M. Childress II sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total transaction of $556,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,846,639.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Steven R. Bower sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.78, for a total value of $263,472.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,440 shares in the company, valued at $377,643.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EnPro Industries Stock Performance

NPO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EnPro Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of EnPro Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.

Shares of NYSE NPO opened at $93.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.56. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.14 and a 52-week high of $127.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.44.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $271.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.43 million. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 16.74%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

EnPro Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is a positive change from EnPro Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.89%.

About EnPro Industries

(Get Rating)

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies segment. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EnPro Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnPro Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.