ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 1,169 Shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,937 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Axos Financial by 231.5% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Axos Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Axos Financial by 140.0% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Axos Financial by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Axos Financial by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. 76.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Axos Financial

In other Axos Financial news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $480,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 514,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,715,365.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Axos Financial news, Director Mosich Nick acquired 2,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.00 per share, with a total value of $97,308.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 80,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,738,904. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $480,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 514,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,715,365.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.81% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of AX opened at $40.02 on Tuesday. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.15 and a 52 week high of $51.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.14. Axos Financial had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The business had revenue of $231.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Axos Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AX shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.67.

Axos Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.