ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 8,460 Shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,429 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,460 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marqeta were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Marqeta by 19.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 4,389 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Marqeta during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Marqeta by 83.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 19,112 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Marqeta in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $813,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Marqeta in the 1st quarter worth approximately $800,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

Marqeta Price Performance

NASDAQ MQ opened at $4.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.85. Marqeta, Inc. has a one year low of $3.46 and a one year high of $12.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -11.79 and a beta of 1.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Marqeta ( NASDAQ:MQ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $203.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.67 million. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 12.19% and a negative net margin of 24.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

MQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $13.50 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Marqeta from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded Marqeta from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Marqeta from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marqeta presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.21.

About Marqeta

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

