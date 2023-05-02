ProShare Advisors LLC Has $359,000 Stock Holdings in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,554 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 162.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 790 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 88.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,360 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the third quarter worth approximately $96,000. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Insider Transactions at Skechers U.S.A.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, President Michael Greenberg sold 15,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $711,540.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 387,030 shares in the company, valued at $17,478,274.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark A. Nason sold 1,093 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $49,316.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,903.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Greenberg sold 15,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $711,540.96. Following the transaction, the president now owns 387,030 shares in the company, valued at $17,478,274.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,305 shares of company stock worth $3,548,625 in the last three months. Insiders own 24.44% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Down 0.1 %

SKX stock opened at $53.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.32. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.28 and a fifty-two week high of $54.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.28 and a 200-day moving average of $43.24.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $48.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday. Argus upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Skechers U.S.A. Profile

(Get Rating)

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segment. The Wholesale segment includes department stores, family shoe stores, specialty running, and sporting goods retailers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.