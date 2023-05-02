ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 1,901 Shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,759 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp. were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC raised its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. in the third quarter worth $92,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 290.6% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in First Financial Bancorp. during the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. 73.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Financial Bancorp. Price Performance

Shares of FFBC opened at $20.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.93. First Financial Bancorp. has a fifty-two week low of $18.75 and a fifty-two week high of $26.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

First Financial Bancorp. Announces Dividend

First Financial Bancorp. ( NASDAQ:FFBC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 27.92%. The company had revenue of $264.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Financial Bancorp.

In other news, insider Claude E. Davis sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total transaction of $638,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,906 shares in the company, valued at $1,939,398.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FFBC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of First Financial Bancorp. from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Financial Bancorp. in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research note on Friday, April 21st.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance.

Featured Stories

