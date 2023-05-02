ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 385 Shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,964 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rogers were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROG. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Rogers by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,825 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Rogers by 9.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 518 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Rogers by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,064 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Rogers by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,187 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Rogers by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 95.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rogers alerts:

Insider Activity at Rogers

In other Rogers news, Director Carol R. Jensen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.28, for a total transaction of $154,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,538 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,362.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Rogers Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Rogers from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Rogers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. CJS Securities started coverage on Rogers in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Rogers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th.

Shares of NYSE ROG opened at $159.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.24 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $155.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Rogers Co. has a 1-year low of $98.45 and a 1-year high of $273.24.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.18. Rogers had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $223.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.40 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rogers Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rogers Profile

(Get Rating)

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES) and Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other. The AES segment offers manufactures and sells circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles, wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices and wired infrastructures.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.