ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,876 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,400,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $72,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the third quarter valued at approximately $17,270,000. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun in the third quarter worth $14,672,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunrun during the first quarter worth $15,663,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Sunrun by 208.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 610,068 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $18,528,000 after acquiring an additional 412,125 shares in the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Sunrun news, CFO Danny Abajian sold 9,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total transaction of $250,992.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 178,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,548,126.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 15,041 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total transaction of $383,695.91. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 177,730 shares in the company, valued at $4,533,892.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Danny Abajian sold 9,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total transaction of $250,992.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 178,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,548,126.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 228,012 shares of company stock worth $5,278,534. Company insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

RUN has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $70.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet cut Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com raised Sunrun to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Sunrun from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.10.

RUN stock opened at $20.51 on Tuesday. Sunrun Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.69 and a twelve month high of $39.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 2.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $609.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.89 million. Sunrun had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 2.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. Analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Sunrun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships.

