ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,717 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TOL. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 5.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,918 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in Toll Brothers by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,425 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 42.1% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 138,011 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,890,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,592 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Toll Brothers Price Performance

TOL opened at $63.17 on Tuesday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.53 and a fifty-two week high of $64.28. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.58.

Toll Brothers Increases Dividend

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This is an increase from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 7.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TOL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Toll Brothers from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Toll Brothers from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.69, for a total value of $586,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,818,723.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.69, for a total value of $586,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 65,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,818,723.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christine Garvey sold 2,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total transaction of $179,187.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,116.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,105 shares of company stock valued at $831,824 in the last three months. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Toll Brothers

(Get Rating)

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and caters to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.