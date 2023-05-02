Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Shares Bought by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) by 181.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,385 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,460 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products were worth $3,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 213.5% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 29.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REYN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Reynolds Consumer Products in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Reynolds Consumer Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Reynolds Consumer Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.86.

REYN stock opened at $28.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 0.47. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.54 and a 1 year high of $32.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.08.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.19%.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

