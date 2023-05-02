Scotiabank Cuts StorageVault Canada (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) Price Target to C$7.00

StorageVault Canada (OTCMKTS:SVAUF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Scotiabank from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

SVAUF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$8.50 to C$7.50 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$7.50 to C$7.25 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday.

Get StorageVault Canada alerts:

StorageVault Canada Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SVAUF opened at $4.41 on Monday. StorageVault Canada has a 12 month low of $4.19 and a 12 month high of $5.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.59.

StorageVault Canada Cuts Dividend

StorageVault Canada Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.0021 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th.

(Get Rating)

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Fees. The company manages 34 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for StorageVault Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StorageVault Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.