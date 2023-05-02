Scotiabank Increases Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) Price Target to C$125.00

Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Scotiabank from C$122.00 to C$125.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. National Bank Financial raised Toromont Industries from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Toromont Industries from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. CIBC lifted their price target on Toromont Industries from C$111.00 to C$113.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Toromont Industries from C$112.00 to C$118.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Monday.

Get Toromont Industries alerts:

Toromont Industries Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TMTNF opened at $80.25 on Monday. Toromont Industries has a fifty-two week low of $70.14 and a fifty-two week high of $88.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.70.

About Toromont Industries

Toromont Industries Ltd. engages in the distribution of construction equipment, power systems, and refrigeration systems. It operates through the Equipment Group and CIMCO segments. The Equipment Group segment comprises of Toromont CAT, Battlefield, Sitech, and AgWest. The CIMCO segment relates in the design, engineering, fabrication, installation, and after-sale support of refrigeration systems in industrial and recreational markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Toromont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toromont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.