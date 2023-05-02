Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Shares Sold by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 95.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,996 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sempra Energy by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,199,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,228,254,000 after purchasing an additional 625,052 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Sempra Energy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,795,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $638,074,000 after acquiring an additional 24,679 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Sempra Energy by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,935,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $440,097,000 after acquiring an additional 80,852 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Sempra Energy by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,540,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $381,066,000 after acquiring an additional 366,259 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Sempra Energy by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,388,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $358,329,000 after purchasing an additional 166,839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 19,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total value of $2,813,693.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Trevor I. Mihalik sold 2,306 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.50, for a total transaction of $342,441.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,172,257. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 19,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total value of $2,813,693.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,600 shares of company stock worth $4,986,846 over the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sempra Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:SRE opened at $156.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $136.54 and a one year high of $176.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.74. The company has a market cap of $49.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.73.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.29. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. Sempra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Sempra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. This is a positive change from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SRE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.25.

Sempra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.