SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stock Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 240.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,691 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,261 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pinterest by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 9,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 78,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 21,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 60,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total transaction of $1,714,407.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 512,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,523,062.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 60,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total value of $1,714,407.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 512,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,523,062.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 11,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total value of $312,620.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 350,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,796,670.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,463 shares of company stock worth $3,729,770 in the last three months. 7.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PINS shares. Raymond James started coverage on Pinterest in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Pinterest from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Pinterest from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Pinterest from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Pinterest from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinterest has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.42.

Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $22.06 on Tuesday. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.14 and a twelve month high of $29.27. The company has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.02 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.29.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $877.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.78 million. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 4.78% and a negative net margin of 10.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

