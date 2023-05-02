SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 8,814 Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) by 83.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,388 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,814 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Verint Systems by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 1,537.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,305 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $233,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 149.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verint Systems Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:VRNT opened at $36.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -364.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.32. Verint Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.63 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.92.

Insider Activity

Verint Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $236.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.92 million. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 15.36%. Analysts predict that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 30,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total transaction of $1,093,640.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,023,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,744,217.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 30,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total value of $1,093,640.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,023,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,744,217.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.38, for a total transaction of $110,271.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,694.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 182,583 shares of company stock valued at $6,831,027 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VRNT has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Verint Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.63.

Verint Systems Profile



Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.



