SG Americas Securities LLC Has $679,000 Holdings in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) by 39.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,491 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 298.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 8,340.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ELF opened at $92.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.00. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.49 and a fifty-two week high of $97.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 109.08, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.89.

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.21. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 15.00%. The company had revenue of $146.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.82 million. On average, equities analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ELF shares. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $36.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.50.

In related news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.05, for a total value of $43,230.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 114,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,233,657.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, Director Lauren Cooks Levitan sold 2,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $210,767.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,999,171.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.05, for a total transaction of $43,230.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 114,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,233,657.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 277,135 shares of company stock valued at $20,431,233 over the last 90 days. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

