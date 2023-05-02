SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) by 157.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,548 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,404 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 521,184 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,772,000 after acquiring an additional 8,592 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Fulton Financial by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 4,052 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Fulton Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,125,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Fulton Financial by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 2,129.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 56,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 53,949 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.84% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Meg R. Mueller sold 9,952 shares of Fulton Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $156,345.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,431.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Meg R. Mueller sold 9,952 shares of Fulton Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $156,345.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,431.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George K. Martin bought 2,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.16 per share, for a total transaction of $49,935.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,209.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fulton Financial Stock Down 1.2 %

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FULT shares. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Fulton Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.50 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Fulton Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Fulton Financial from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Fulton Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ FULT opened at $11.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.77. Fulton Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $11.71 and a 12-month high of $18.91.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.09). Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.14%. The firm had revenue of $267.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fulton Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

About Fulton Financial

(Get Rating)

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

Featured Stories

