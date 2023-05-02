SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stock Position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Terex were worth $657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Terex by 4.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,415,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,016,000 after purchasing an additional 362,857 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Terex by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,767,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $276,978,000 after purchasing an additional 68,739 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Terex by 2.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,963,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,128,000 after purchasing an additional 65,478 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Terex by 4.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,225,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,377,000 after purchasing an additional 90,371 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Terex by 21.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,471,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,265,000 after purchasing an additional 261,712 shares during the period. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Terex

In other news, CAO Stephen Johnston sold 2,428 shares of Terex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total value of $134,778.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,993.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total value of $8,424,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 646,609 shares in the company, valued at $36,313,561.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen Johnston sold 2,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total transaction of $134,778.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,993.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 374,481 shares of company stock valued at $21,446,276. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Terex Price Performance

NYSE TEX opened at $46.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.62. Terex Co. has a 52-week low of $26.64 and a 52-week high of $60.85.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Terex had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Terex Co. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Terex Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on TEX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Terex from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Terex from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Terex from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Terex from $38.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Terex in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.45.

About Terex

(Get Rating)

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. It operates through the Material Processing and Aerial Work Platforms segments. The Materials Processing segment designs, manufactures, services and markets materials processing and equipment, including crushers, washing systems, screens, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and their related components and replacement parts.

