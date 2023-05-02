SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 58.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,741 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GWW. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1,568.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 165,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,122,000 after purchasing an additional 155,143 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 136.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 215,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,616,000 after purchasing an additional 124,600 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,558,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,719,249,000 after purchasing an additional 116,455 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,192,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,072,784,000 after purchasing an additional 80,677 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 289,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,367,000 after purchasing an additional 54,008 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 49,121 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.36, for a total transaction of $34,107,657.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,715,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 49,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.36, for a total value of $34,107,657.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,715,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathleen S. Carroll sold 1,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.56, for a total value of $1,134,936.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,199,359. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,434 shares of company stock valued at $38,315,317. 9.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

W.W. Grainger Stock Up 0.1 %

A number of analysts have weighed in on GWW shares. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $537.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $785.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised W.W. Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $502.00 to $679.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $815.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $704.88.

GWW opened at $695.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $671.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $615.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.19. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $440.48 and a 12 month high of $709.21.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 61.00% and a net margin of 10.65%. W.W. Grainger’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 32.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This is a boost from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.72. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc is a supplier of maintenance, repair, and operating products, with operations in North America, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: High-Touch Solutions N.A., Endless Assortment, and Other. The High-Touch Solutions N.A. segment is involved in value-added MRO solutions that are rooted in deep product knowledge and customer expertise.

