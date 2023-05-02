SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 1,775 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 45.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,775 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Molina Healthcare during the third quarter worth $31,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the first quarter worth $40,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 85.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the first quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MOH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays cut their price target on Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Molina Healthcare from $307.00 to $282.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $347.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $354.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $357.25.

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MOH opened at $305.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.67. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $249.78 and a 1-year high of $374.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $278.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $307.56.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 36.20% and a net margin of 2.64%. Molina Healthcare’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.90 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.77, for a total value of $1,383,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,350.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company was founded by C. David Molina in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, CA.

