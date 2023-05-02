Shilanski & Associates Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. decreased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,134 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 1.6% of Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 19.9% during the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,138,469 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $351,001,000 after purchasing an additional 196,338 shares during the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,712 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 8.2% during the first quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $305.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $274.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $213.43 and a 1 year high of $308.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The firm had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total value of $272,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 116,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,687,699.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total value of $272,320.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 116,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,687,699.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 788,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,767 shares of company stock valued at $1,728,111 in the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Microsoft from $290.00 to $348.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Fundamental Research lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $269.73 to $259.47 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. BNP Paribas cut Microsoft from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $310.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Microsoft from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $322.88.

Microsoft Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

Further Reading

