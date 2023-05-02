SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Shares Bought by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 104,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $3,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 255.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 583.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 3,388.9% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SLG opened at $23.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 52-week low of $19.06 and a 52-week high of $71.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.95.

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($2.05). SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 14.56%. The company had revenue of $223.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.2708 per share. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently -145.74%.

In related news, CFO Matthew J. Diliberto acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.44 per share, with a total value of $164,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,720. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Matthew J. Diliberto acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.44 per share, for a total transaction of $164,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Craig M. Hatkoff sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $308,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,404.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

SLG has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on SL Green Realty in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on SL Green Realty from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.19.

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

