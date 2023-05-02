Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 421,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,805 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Snap were worth $3,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its position in Snap by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 82,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Sonnipe Ltd acquired a new stake in Snap in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in Snap by 161.4% in the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 298,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after buying an additional 184,500 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Snap by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 101,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam grew its stake in shares of Snap by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 1,317,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,792,000 after purchasing an additional 136,791 shares in the last quarter. 43.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SNAP. Barclays decreased their price target on Snap from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday. UBS Group cut Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Snap from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday. Benchmark cut Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Snap from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirty have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snap has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.69.

Snap Stock Up 0.2 %

SNAP opened at $8.73 on Tuesday. Snap Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.33 and a fifty-two week high of $30.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.57 and a 200-day moving average of $10.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.32. The company has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of -10.03 and a beta of 1.20.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. Snap had a negative return on equity of 32.66% and a negative net margin of 30.89%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Snap

In other news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total transaction of $9,810,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 71,477,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,101,894.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Jerry James Hunter sold 69,753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $763,795.35. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,869,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,320,444.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total value of $9,810,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 71,477,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $779,101,894.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,258,323 shares of company stock valued at $13,735,115 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Snap Profile

Snap, Inc operates as a camera company. Its flagship product, Snapchat, is a camera application that helps people communicate visually with friends and family through short videos and images called Snaps. The firm’s primary source of revenue is advertising. Snap was founded by Frank Reginald Brown IV, Evan Thomas Spiegel, and Robert C.

