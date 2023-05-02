Steve Sanghi Purchases 23,500 Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) Director Steve Sanghi bought 23,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.00 per share, with a total value of $1,997,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,417,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Steve Sanghi also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Impinj alerts:

On Thursday, February 23rd, Steve Sanghi purchased 16,700 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $119.70 per share, with a total value of $1,998,990.00.

Impinj Stock Performance

Shares of PI stock opened at $86.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.54. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.31, a PEG ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 2.24. Impinj, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.74 and a 52 week high of $144.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $129.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.25.

Institutional Trading of Impinj

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Impinj had a negative net margin of 6.26% and a negative return on equity of 105.37%. The company had revenue of $76.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.20 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Impinj, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Impinj by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Impinj by 5.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Impinj by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Impinj by 2.8% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Impinj by 16.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Impinj in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Impinj from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Impinj from $132.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Impinj from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Impinj from $151.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Impinj currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.00.

Impinj Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of radio frequency identification solutions. The company was founded by Christopher Diorio in April 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.