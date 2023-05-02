StockNews.com Downgrades Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Interpublic Group of Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IPG opened at $36.15 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 52 week low of $25.14 and a 52 week high of $39.52.

Interpublic Group of Companies Increases Dividend

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 8.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is presently 53.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Interpublic Group of Companies

In other news, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 38,885 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $1,384,694.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,980,094.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 38,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $1,384,694.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,980,094.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 30,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total value of $1,082,339.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,748,433.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,779 shares of company stock valued at $3,250,936. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,550.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of marketing, communications, and business transformation services. It operates through the following segments: Media, Data, and Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising and Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications and Experiential Solutions.

