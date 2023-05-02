Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target Increased to C$62.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) had its price objective lifted by CIBC from C$60.00 to C$62.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SU. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$61.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. CSFB cut their price target on Suncor Energy from C$60.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$54.29.

Suncor Energy Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Suncor Energy stock opened at C$41.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$43.18 and a 200 day moving average price of C$44.05. Suncor Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$36.38 and a fifty-two week high of C$53.62. The firm has a market cap of C$55.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.67.

Suncor Energy Announces Dividend

Suncor Energy ( TSE:SU Get Rating ) (NYSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported C$1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.68 by C$0.13. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 15.56%. The business had revenue of C$13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.92 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post 6.506135 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.85%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Featured Articles

