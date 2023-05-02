Synergy Financial Group LTD Sells 540 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Synergy Financial Group LTD lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,380 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Synergy Financial Group LTD’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 3,275.0% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.1 %

GOOGL stock opened at $107.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.68. The company has a market cap of $1.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $122.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 415,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,539 shares of company stock worth $10,209,164 over the last ninety days. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial decreased their price target on Alphabet from $186.00 to $160.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. MKM Partners raised their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Alphabet from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.06.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

See Also

