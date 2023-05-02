Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Shares Acquired by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,241 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers were worth $3,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 12.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,252,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,480,000 after purchasing an additional 700,755 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the fourth quarter valued at $9,735,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 3.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,519,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,349,000 after purchasing an additional 538,326 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 507.8% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 503,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,895,000 after purchasing an additional 421,062 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 63.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 806,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,859,000 after purchasing an additional 313,979 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tanger Factory Outlet Centers alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SKT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Compass Point downgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Stock Up 0.6 %

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Increases Dividend

SKT stock opened at $19.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.26 and a 52 week high of $20.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This is a boost from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.05%.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

(Get Rating)

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc engages in the operation of upscale open-air outlet centers. The firm focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating, and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.