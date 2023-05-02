TD Securities Boosts Real Matters (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) Price Target to C$6.00

Real Matters (OTCMKTS:RLLMF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by TD Securities from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Real Matters from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. National Bank Financial upgraded Real Matters from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday.

Get Real Matters alerts:

Real Matters Stock Performance

RLLMF opened at $3.81 on Monday. Real Matters has a 1-year low of $3.02 and a 1-year high of $4.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.51.

About Real Matters

Real Matters, Inc engages in the provision of management services to the mortgage lending and insurance industries. It operates through the following segments: United States Appraisal, United States Title, and Canada. The United States Appraisal segment offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, home equity, and default transactions through its Solidifi brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Real Matters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Matters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.