TD Securities Boosts Real Matters (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) Price Target to C$6.00

Real Matters (OTCMKTS:RLLMF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by TD Securities from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Real Matters from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. National Bank Financial upgraded Real Matters from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday.
Real Matters Stock Performance
RLLMF opened at $3.81 on Monday. Real Matters has a 1-year low of $3.02 and a 1-year high of $4.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.51.
About Real Matters
Real Matters, Inc engages in the provision of management services to the mortgage lending and insurance industries. It operates through the following segments: United States Appraisal, United States Title, and Canada. The United States Appraisal segment offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, home equity, and default transactions through its Solidifi brand.
