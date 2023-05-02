TD Securities Increases Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) Price Target to C$130.00

Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by TD Securities from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC lifted their target price on Toromont Industries from C$111.00 to C$113.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Toromont Industries from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Toromont Industries from C$121.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. National Bank Financial upgraded Toromont Industries from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Toromont Industries from C$112.00 to C$118.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

Toromont Industries Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of TMTNF stock opened at $80.25 on Monday. Toromont Industries has a 1 year low of $70.14 and a 1 year high of $88.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.54 and its 200-day moving average is $76.70.

Toromont Industries Company Profile

Toromont Industries Ltd. engages in the distribution of construction equipment, power systems, and refrigeration systems. It operates through the Equipment Group and CIMCO segments. The Equipment Group segment comprises of Toromont CAT, Battlefield, Sitech, and AgWest. The CIMCO segment relates in the design, engineering, fabrication, installation, and after-sale support of refrigeration systems in industrial and recreational markets.

