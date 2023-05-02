TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Shares Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 143.8% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TD SYNNEX in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in TD SYNNEX by 91.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on TD SYNNEX from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TD SYNNEX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

TD SYNNEX Trading Up 0.6 %

In related news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 1,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.70, for a total transaction of $110,039.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,482,341.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 1,082 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.70, for a total value of $110,039.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,482,341.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 1,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.51, for a total value of $154,535.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,554.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,080 shares of company stock worth $3,668,987. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TD SYNNEX stock opened at $89.57 on Tuesday. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 1-year low of $78.86 and a 1-year high of $111.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.74.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The business services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.08. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 1.11%. The company had revenue of $15.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.74 billion. Analysts predict that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 10.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TD SYNNEX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 19.55%.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the distribution and aggregation of solutions in the information technology ecosystem. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific and Japan. The firm offers IT hardware, software, and systems including personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, server and datacenter infrastructure, hybrid cloud, security, networking, communications and storage solutions, and system components.

