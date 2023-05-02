Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) Stock Holdings Decreased by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its position in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,886 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Telefónica were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 70,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 15,339 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new stake in Telefónica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Telefónica in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,087,000. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in Telefónica by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 353,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 11,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Telefónica by 29.2% in the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,702 shares during the last quarter. 6.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telefónica Stock Performance

Telefónica stock opened at $4.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Telefónica, S.A. has a 1 year low of $3.10 and a 1 year high of $5.38. The company has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.86.

Telefónica Cuts Dividend

Telefónica ( NYSE:TEF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. Telefónica had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $10.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.56 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Telefónica, S.A. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a $0.118 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.3%. Telefónica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on TEF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Telefónica from €2.70 ($2.97) to €2.50 ($2.75) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Telefónica from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Telefónica in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Telefónica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.00.

Telefónica Profile

Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

Featured Stories

