Threadgill Financial LLC Takes $1.98 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Threadgill Financial LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,249 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,978,000. Microsoft makes up 0.9% of Threadgill Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 71.4% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

MSFT opened at $305.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $274.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.26. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $213.43 and a 1-year high of $308.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 29.47%.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total value of $272,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 116,362 shares in the company, valued at $31,687,699.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total value of $272,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 116,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,687,699.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,767 shares of company stock worth $1,728,111 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MSFT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $307.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Macquarie upgraded Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Microsoft from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $322.88.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

