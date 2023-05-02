Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Price Target Increased to C$126.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by National Bankshares from C$124.00 to C$126.00 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TIH. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$122.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on Toromont Industries from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$112.00 to C$118.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$111.00 to C$113.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$123.00 to C$131.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$125.43.

Get Toromont Industries alerts:

Toromont Industries Stock Down 1.0 %

TSE TIH opened at C$108.39 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$109.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$104.96. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.77. Toromont Industries has a fifty-two week low of C$93.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$115.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.85, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Toromont Industries Announces Dividend

Toromont Industries ( TSE:TIH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported C$1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.39 by C$0.54. The business had revenue of C$1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.09 billion. Toromont Industries had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 10.74%. Equities analysts expect that Toromont Industries will post 5.3757455 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.44%.

Toromont Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Toromont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toromont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.