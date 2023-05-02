Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) PT Raised to C$130.00

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by TD Securities from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$111.00 to C$113.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Toromont Industries from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform market weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$122.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Toromont Industries from C$112.00 to C$118.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toromont Industries presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$125.43.

Get Toromont Industries alerts:

Toromont Industries Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of TSE:TIH opened at C$108.39 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.77. Toromont Industries has a 1-year low of C$93.25 and a 1-year high of C$115.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$109.05 and a 200 day moving average price of C$104.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.85, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Toromont Industries Dividend Announcement

Toromont Industries ( TSE:TIH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported C$1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.39 by C$0.54. The business had revenue of C$1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.09 billion. Toromont Industries had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 10.74%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Toromont Industries will post 5.3757455 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.44%.

Toromont Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Toromont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toromont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.