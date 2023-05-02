Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,358 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,006 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.0% of Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,919.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,628,484,000 after purchasing an additional 453,413,389 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,770,809,000 after purchasing an additional 206,300,042 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,759.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,106,502,000 after purchasing an additional 109,870,525 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,955.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 61,134,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,847,474,000 after purchasing an additional 58,159,150 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,896.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,060,946 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,553,529,000 after purchasing an additional 55,153,448 shares during the period. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 415,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,072,045.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 415,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at $50,072,045.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,539 shares of company stock valued at $10,209,164. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet Trading Down 0.1 %

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.06.

Alphabet stock opened at $107.20 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $122.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

See Also

