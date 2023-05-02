Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.88 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,358 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,006 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.0% of Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1,926.9% in the third quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after buying an additional 17,631 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 160.5% in the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 4,975 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $55,305,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,240 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,997,000 after purchasing an additional 49,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3,005.0% during the third quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 67,503 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,457,000 after purchasing an additional 65,329 shares in the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $107.20 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.68. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $122.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Insider Activity

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total transaction of $63,617.19. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,524,913.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $34,219.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,565. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total value of $63,617.19. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,282 shares in the company, valued at $2,524,913.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 100,539 shares of company stock worth $10,209,164. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Alphabet from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Tigress Financial cut their price target on Alphabet from $186.00 to $160.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.06.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

